Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has advanced its interoperability framework by scaling XRP cryptocurrency support across its ecosystem. This update enables smoother NFT deployment and faster asset transfers between XRP Ledger and other major blockchain networks through intelligent, automated systems.

The platform's upgraded XRP module enhances routing logic, reduces transaction latency, and improves accuracy in smart contract interactions. These features allow creators to mint and move NFTs across Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and BNB Chain using XRP with greater speed and control-powered by Colle AI's adaptive automation engine.

Colle AI also optimized its backend to align with XRP's native efficiencies, enabling real-time metadata updates, low-cost contract execution, and seamless user experience across multichain environments. The integration offers both novice and advanced creators the ability to scale digital assets without sacrificing functionality or performance.

With this move, Colle AI continues to lead in multichain NFT innovation-bridging ecosystems through scalable XRP functionality and intelligent deployment tools built for the evolving Web3 space.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

