OdineLabs Inc. Completes Patent Filing for New AI-Driven Policy Orchestration System

ISTANBUL, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OdineLabs Inc., the R&D entity of Odine, has successfully completed a patent application for a rule-based orchestration system developed with an artificial intelligence-driven approach, as part of its ongoing R&D efforts focused on next-generation mobile communication technologies. Positioned as a pioneering solution, the system is designed to set new standards for the intelligent communication infrastructure of the future.

The patent application covers an AI-powered policy orchestration system that enables the real-time automated management and optimization of 5G and future 6G communication networks. This advanced control mechanism is engineered to autonomously oversee mobile network management processes, addressing the increasing demands for connectivity and the growing complexity of data traffic.

The system ensures reliable, efficient, and adaptive performance for high-bandwidth use cases such as video streaming and online gaming by maintaining uninterrupted service delivery. It also enables mobile communication infrastructures to be managed autonomously, without the need for human intervention, enhancing network performance across speed, coverage, and reliability metrics.

At the core of this innovative solution lies a set of AI agents that leverage generative AI algorithms to formulate policies and make context-aware decisions based on continuous feedback from the network environment. These agents draw not only from their own operational experience but also from system-wide insights shared across other agents, enabling more accurate and effective decision-making. As a result, network management becomes more holistic and sustainable.

This system, developed by OdineLabs Inc., represents a concrete outcome of Odine's commitment to building infrastructure solutions that are ready for both current 5G and future 6G architectures. The patent application also reflects Odine's long-term strategic vision to strengthen its position in the international technology landscape and support its global expansion plans.

By placing AI, automation, and network optimization at the core of its R&D strategy, Odine continues to invest in building flexible, scalable, and sustainable communication infrastructures to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. As a leading technology company, Odine enables global organizations to evolve with a sustainable approach. The company holds extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, such as Tier 1 software-defined networks, virtualization, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and Al-powered orchestration technologies, and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In line with Odine's strong commitment to innovation and continuous technological advancement, the company advances its cutting-edge research and development initiatives through OdineLabs Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary based in the United States. OdineLabs is dedicated to pioneering next-generation technologies, including 5G/6G orchestration, AI-powered network intelligence, edge computing, and virtualization. These efforts are instrumental in supporting Odine's broader strategic objectives, delivering scalable, high-performance, and low-latency solutions that address the evolving needs of global industries and accelerate digital transformation across sectors.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

www.odine.com

Contacts:

Harika Nihan Gündem,

Head of Marketing,

harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2699187/Odine.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odinelabs-inc-completes-patent-filing-for-new-ai-driven-policy-orchestration-system-302468651.html