NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE" or, the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each ADS representing three preferred shares, of Azul S.A. (the "Company") - ticker symbol AZUL - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's ADSs will be suspended immediately.NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's May 28, 2025 press release that the Company has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with its key stakeholders to effectuate a reorganization process under Chapter 11 in the United States. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes the uncertainty as to the ultimate effect of this process on the value of the Company's ADSs.The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. On May 29, 2025, the Company informed the Exchange that it will not exercise that right. As a result, the NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's ADSs.ContactsCompany Contact:Investor RelationsTel: +55 11 4831 2880invest@voeazul.com.brMedia RelationsTel: +55 98196-1035imprensa@voeazul.com.brNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

