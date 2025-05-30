Capital for Colleagues Plc - Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials
30 May 2025
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2025
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2025.
Key Financials
- Revenues of £0.404m (2024: £0.421m), comprising interest receivable, dividends received and fees
- Loss before tax of £1.046m for the six-month period (2024: profit of £0.985m)
- Net assets of £13.734m as at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: £16.148m)
- Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of 74.27 pence as at 28 February 2025 (29 February 2024: 87.32 pence per share)
Portfolio Developments in the Period
- Disposed of ordinary shares in TPS Investment Holdings Limited to Harrock Capital Partners and TJ Morris (Investments) Limited, in equal proportions, for total cash consideration of £0.901m.
- Disposed of A ordinary shares in The Homebuilding Centre Holdings Limited, as part of an agreed 5 year buy-back, for cash consideration of £0.114m.
- £1.850m of additional debt funding provided to 7 investee companies.
- During the period, loans totalling £0.785m were repaid.
- Investments revalued downwards by a net total of £0.413m, reflecting the ongoing uncertain and challenging environment for fund raising in the UK Private Equity and Venture Capital marketplace.
- Investment portfolio at the period end comprised 15 unquoted EOBs (29 February 2024: 15)
Chief Executive's Statement
While the fall in the NAV is disappointing, we are confident that it fairly reflects the challenges in the UK Private Equity and Venture Capital market where the Company operates. In particular, one of our investee companies is in the final stages of completing a fund raise at a lower value than we had previously anticipated, and this has led to a significant reduction in the carrying value of that investment. Further information will be provided to shareholders on this transaction in the near future.
Financial Results
In the six months ended 28 February 2025, the Company generated income of £0.404m (2024: £0.421m), principally from interest and dividends receivable and fees associated with our investments. The Net Asset Value fell by 9.45% during the period (2024: increase of 12.3%) and the Company had net assets of £13.734m (2024: £16.148m) as at 28 February 2025.
Dividend
A dividend of 2.1p per share (totaling £0.388m) was paid to shareholders in March 2025 in respect of the financial year ended 31 August 2024.
Outlook
The increased costs imposed on businesses as a result of the October 2024 Budget have been unhelpful and have led to an increased level of caution across much of C4C's portfolio of investments. However, most of the EOBs in which the Company is invested have continued to show resilience through the challenging economic environment of recent months. Although inflation remains higher than previously forecast, there is a consensus that interest rates will fall further in coming months, relieving some of the pressure on UK companies.
We continue to promote the commercial and financial benefits of EOBs at every opportunity and are pleased to see increasing recognition of EOBs as important generators of equitable and dynamic growth.
Alistair Currie
Chief Executive
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930
PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT
Unaudited 6 months to 28 February 2025
£'000
Unaudited 6 months to 29
February 2024
£'000
Audited
12 months
to 31
August
2024
£'000
Revenue
404
421
1,031
Fair value gain/(loss) on investments
(413)
1,393
798
(9)
1,814
1,829
Administrative expenses
(625)
(504)
(1,078)
Impairment of loan receivables
(419)
(340)
(395)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS
(1,053)
970
356
Finance Income
7
15
20
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION
(1,046)
985
376
Tax
-
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
(1,046)
985
376
BALANCE SHEET
As at
As at
As at
28 February 2025
29 February 2024
31
August
2024
£'000
£'000
£'000
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Intangible fixed assets
109
109
110
Property, plant & equipment
2
2
2
Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
9,984
12,594
11,413
Loans and receivables
3,462
3,039
2,817
13,557
15,744
14,342
Current Assets
Trade and other receivables
328
327
350
Cash and cash equivalents
507
686
1,238
835
1,013
1,588
TOTAL ASSETS
14,392
16,757
15,930
EQUITY AND LIABILTIES
Equity
Called up share capital
7,397
7,397
7,397
Share premium
1,810
1,810
1,810
Retained profits
4,527
6,941
5,961
Total Equity
13,734
16,148
15,168
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
658
609
762
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
14,392
16,757
15,930
The interim results have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).