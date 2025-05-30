KR1 Plc - Financial Update (April '25)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

Friday, 30 May 2025

KR1 plc (the "Company")

Financial Update (April '25)

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is pleased to provide an unaudited update on its income from digital assets and its largest holdings as at 30 April 2025.

Income from Digital Assets

Aggregate income from staking activities: £394,091

The income was derived from the Company's staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks for the relevant monthly period, as detailed in the table below.

Asset Income

Polkadot ("DOT") £159,298

Celestia ("TIA") £115,996

Cosmos ("ATOM") £91,814

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £17,445

Kusama ("KSM") £4,940



Moonbeam ("GLMR") £4,598



Staking rewards are received in the form of native tokens in the respective decentralised network and income is measured at fair value on the date of receipt.

Largest Holdings

Asset Fair Value % of Portfolio

Polkadot ("DOT") £16,485,112 19.49%



Celestia ("TIA") £15,117,758 17.87%

RedStone ("RED") £7,782,883 9.20%

Lido Staked ETH ("stETH") £7,425,073 8.78%



Lido ("LDO") £7,322,816 8.66%

Cosmos ("ATOM") £6,765,771 8.00%

Zee Prime II (*) £6,128,694 7.25%

Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (**) £3,310,437 3.91%

Interop Ventures £1,614,910 1.91%

HydraDX ("HDX") £1,544,047 1.83%





Net Asset Value Update

The Company is also pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value as at 30 April 2025.

Net Asset Value: £84,590,852

Net Asset Value per Share: 47.79p

GBP/USD Rate: 1.3321

Notes

(*) During the month of May, the Company received US$1,400,000 from Sigil PCC Limited corresponding to a partial redemption of 1,200.388 Participation C Shares in Zee Prime II. The Zee Prime II position detailed above represents the fair value prior to the partial redemption as at 30 April 2025. The adjusted fair value of Zee Prime II, following the partial redemption and based on the remaining holding of approximately 5,800 Participation C Shares in the Zee Prime II cell of Sigil PCC Limited, will be reflected in the Company's unaudited financial update for the month ending 31 May 2025.

(**) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").

Disclaimer

Please note that this update is based on available information at the time of announcement, all figures provided herein are unaudited and are solely intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the Company's financial position.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).