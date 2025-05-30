US solar developers face a narrowing window to safe harbor equipment and secure tax credits, as the Senate weighs a bill that would repeal the Investment and Production Tax Credits for renewables not in service by 2028. From pv magazine USA The US renewable energy industry currently faces a potential repeal of tax credits as part of the "Big, Beautiful Bill" which narrowly passed the House of Representatives and now heads to the Senate for approval. If approved, the new budget would effectively eliminate tax credits for all renewable energy projects not placed in service by 2028. Utility-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...