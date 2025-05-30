Infinix Mobility: Gaming Reimagined: Infinix GT VERSE Merges Power, Play, and Portability in One Seamless Ecosystem

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global gaming population surpasses 3 billion and mobile esports continues to rise, gamers' demands for immersive experiences are evolving rapidly. Gaming is no longer confined to simple environments-it now extends across diverse scenarios where seamless device collaboration is essential. Players are no longer content with traditional gaming tools; they seek deeper immersion, longer battery life, and a balance between high-performance gameplay and creative productivity.

This shift is driving mobile brands away from a purely hardware-centric race toward comprehensive ecosystem development. Infinix's response goes beyond building yet another uninspiring gaming system-it's about creating a true digital playground.

GT VERSE was born from this idea: a mobile gaming space that's innovative, dynamic, and fun. Like stepping into a theme park, each product-from the GT 30 Pro smartphone and XPAD GT tablet to the GTBUDS 4 earbuds, GTPOWER power bank, and magnetic cooling case-fits together like building blocks, forming a seamless immersive system. Devices work in sync, staying cool and stable under pressure, letting you switch effortlessly from gameplay to content creation.

Immersion Beyond the Screen

Within the GT VERSE ecosystem, the XPAD GT is much more than a supersized phone. It is the kind of device users will hesitate to turn off once it is powered on: a 13-inch 2.8K high-resolution display, 144Hz refresh rate, eight-speaker stereo system, and Snapdragon 888 chipset-all configured with immersion in mind.

For mobile gamers, smartphones offer unmatched convenience-allowing users to team up with friends and join a match at any time, from virtually any location. Personal computers, on the other hand, deliver a rich and fully immersive gaming experience. The XPAD GT strikes a perfect balance between the two. It delivers the satisfaction of a large-screen view while remaining lightweight and portable.

It is also a powerhouse in both performance and endurance. Equipped with a 10,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, along with a VC liquid cooling system, the device allows users to stream content or play ranked matches for extended periods without overheating.

However, what truly distinguishes the XPAD GT is not just its hardware. Infinix has integrated intelligent features at the system level, such as the Folax AI Assistant and seamless cross-device collaboration. Receive a game invitation on your phone? Switch to the larger screen with a single tap for a more immersive experience. The device also supports keyboards and styluses, making it well-suited for light productivity tasks, emails, or quick video edits following a gaming session.

Far beyond a conventional tablet, the XPAD GT provides access to the GT Playground-a dynamic space where gameplay and reality intersect with fluid precision.

Gear That Powers Every Move

In the GT VERSE playground, every accessory plays a critical role in delivering the immersive experience:

GTBUDS 4 - Featuring 12.4mm drivers and 30dB active noise cancellation, these earbuds eliminate external distractions to provide pure sound immersion. Four-microphone AI noise reduction and Bluetooth 6.0 ensure crystal-clear and smooth communication. With dynamic lighting effects, they serve as both a high-performance audio solution and a bold fashion statement.

GTPOWER - This 55W fast-charging power bank delivers universal compatibility across smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Equipped with a digital display and an integrated braided Type-C cable, it serves as a dependable power source while on the move.

Case & Cooling Fan - Designed to support uninterrupted gaming while charging, this accessory strikes a balance between comfort and performance. Magnetic snap-on cooling, RGB lighting, and efficient heat dissipation work together to keep the device cool and lag-free during high-intensity sessions.

Together, this lineup transforms the GT VERSE into a truly portable mobile playground. Whether the priority is immersion, endurance, or seamless connectivity, GT VERSE equips gamers with a comprehensive arsenal-prepared for action in any scenario.

An Ecosystem Built to Win

As the boundaries between gaming, creativity, and mobile productivity continue to blur, GT VERSE offers a focused, all-in-one solution tailored to this convergence.

Every component is engineered to provide real-world value-not only in terms of performance, but also adaptability. Whether during moments of deep focus or while in transit, GT VERSE remains in step with users' evolving needs.

Pricing and availability:

The Infinix XPAD GT will be available in Stellar Grey, with memory of 256+8GB. Pricing will vary by region, with full details to be announced at launch.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more-building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

