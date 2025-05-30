Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a globally leading digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of Bedroom Trader OLI (OLI). The OLI/USDT trading pair will be available soon at https://www.lbank.com/trade/oli_usdt, inviting users around the world to embrace a new form of crypto lifestyle-one built on accessibility, humor, and community-first governance.

As crypto continues to evolve beyond financial speculation into culture and identity, OLI is redefining what it means to be a trader. Born from meme culture and governed by its holders, Bedroom Trader OLI is for anyone who's ever checked charts from their bed, placed trades on their phone, or joined Telegram groups in their pajamas. It's not just a coin-it's a movement.

Bedroom Trader OLI: A Relatable, Meme-Driven Crypto Community

Bedroom Trader OLI celebrates the everyman of Web3-the casual yet passionate market participant who navigates volatile markets with little more than a Wi-Fi connection and ambition. The project prioritizes inclusivity, culture, and community engagement through an accessible design ethos and transparent governance model.

At its core, OLI is more than a meme. It's an ecosystem where each wallet matters. DAO voting lets users guide decisions, while memes and humor power the spirit of the brand. With no centralized gatekeepers and no elite barrier to entry, OLI invites everyone to shape its future-one token, one voice, one vote at a time.

Traders can participate in the community not only through ownership but also through creative expression, social interaction, and regular events that incentivize participation. From newcomers learning the ropes to degens running alpha groups, all are welcome in OLI's bedroom-built movement.

Tokenomics

The OLI token introduces an adaptive, community-driven issuance model, where monthly token supply reflects the ecosystem's level of engagement and wallet activity.

Key Details:

Token Name: Bedroom Trader OLI

Token Symbol: OLI

Blockchain: Solana

Supply Model: Monthly issuance based on active wallet count

Monthly Range: 50 to 150 billion OLI per month

Distribution Structure:

50% to Token Holders

At the end of each month, OLI held across all wallets is assessed, and half of the newly issued tokens are equally distributed to all holders, regardless of wallet size. This egalitarian model incentivizes participation and wallet retention rather than concentration.

50% to Ecosystem Development

The other half supports:

Community airdrops and engagement campaigns

Marketing and branding initiatives

Strategic partnerships

Liquidity provisioning

Development and operational expenses

This responsive, activity-based model ensures that OLI's supply expands in tandem with community interest, avoiding unnecessary inflation while aligning token dynamics with real participation. The result is a self-adjusting, people-powered economy that evolves with the pace of its users.

