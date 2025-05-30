Waaree Solar Americas, a unit of Waaree Energies, has secured an order to supply 586 MW of solar modules for $176 million. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies Ltd announced that its Waaree Solar Americas unit has secured an order to supply 586 MW of solar modules for an amount of $176 million. The manufacturer said the order is placed by a renowned international entity which is a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. The supply of modules is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2026-27. Waaree Solar Americas Inc. recently ...

