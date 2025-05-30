DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.1922 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88844878 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN LEI Code: 2221000A7N8FW0MB1V42 Sequence No.: 391182 EQS News ID: 2148096 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 30, 2025 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)