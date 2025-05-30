Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.: ReconAfrica Announces First Quarter Filings and Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) announces the filing of its fiscal first quarter disclosure documents for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, including the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of the Company commented: "ReconAfrica continues to move Prospect I toward spud and management remains excited about this exploration target, which is our largest prospect to be drilled to date. On trend with the Naingopo and Prospect I locations, the Company recently gained access to over five million acres in Angola, and we look forward to working with our partner, ANPG to explore this acreage. Management recognizes its responsibility to all stakeholders to steward the evaluation and exploration process of this vast portfolio with the utmost care. We are keen to continue our work with shareholders, local government, joint venture and community partners."

Selected Highlights

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent period, we announced:

On January 29, 2025, the Namibian Ministry of Mines & Energy approved the previously announced farm-down agreement with BW Energy ("BW") acquiring a 20% WI in Petroleum Exploration License 073 ("PEL 73").

On January 30, 2025, results from the Naingopo exploration well on PEL 73 aided the Company with the selection of Prospect I as the next drill prospect.

On April 17, 2025, ReconAfrica entered a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency of Angola ("ANPG"), for a joint exploration project in the Etosha-Okavango basin, located onshore in southeastern Angola. The MOU area, which is contiguous to PEL 73 in Namibia, added 5.2 million acres of exploration lands to the Company's exploration portfolio.

On April 30, 2025, an updated NSAI Report was filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On May 21, 2025, Mark Friesen, CFA joined the Company as Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets.





Operational Update

Prospect I, located onshore Namibia in Petroleum Exploration License 073 ("PEL 73"), will be the Company's largest exploration prospect drilled to date. Prioritizing Prospect I as the next drillable prospect was significantly influenced by the drilling results of the Naingopo prospect, which has confirmed the presence of carbonate reservoir, indications of oil observed from the Damara Fold Belt and oil being recovered at surface in the drilling mud system.

The Company has conducted extensive stakeholder and community engagement activities and obtained local consents. The Company is completing permitting requirements and obtaining all regulatory approvals. Pre-construction activities are currently underway, including, de-brushing, de-mining, access road infrastructure development and drill site preparation. ReconAfrica is committed to continuing to work collaboratively with communities, governments and regulators.

Management remains encouraged that the sequence of completing the necessary pre-drill activities on Prospect I is progressing toward spudding the well. Permitting for road and pad construction is proceeding and we expect the rig to move in late June with spud shortly thereafter. Any adjustments to the spud date of Prospect I are logistical in nature with management's view regarding the prospectivity of the target remaining positive and unchanged from earlier communications.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

