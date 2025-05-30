Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 07:30
427,50 Euro
+1,26 % +5,30
BIGBANK AS: Moody's Affirms Bigbank's Ratings and Assessments

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has affirmed all ratings and assessments of Bigbank AS, which were assigned last year.

Moody's confirmed the following ratings for Bigbank:

  • Long-term and short-term deposit ratings: Ba1/NP
  • Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA: ba2
  • Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings: Baa2/P-2
  • Long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments: Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr)

The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit rating was revised from stable to negative.

For more information, visit: www.moodys.com

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee
www.bigbank.ee


