Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 11:33
326,15 Euro
+1,45 % +4,65
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 23:22 Uhr
57 Leser
The Home Depot Names Angie Brown EVP and Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Angie Brown has been named executive vice president (EVP) and chief information officer (CIO). As CIO, Brown will be responsible for all aspects of the company's technology strategy, infrastructure, cybersecurity and software development for The Home Depot's 2,350 retail stores and more than 790 branches, its supply chain facilities, store support centers and online systems.

"Angie is an exceptional leader whose customer-first mindset consistently drives meaningful innovation across our business," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "Her strategic vision and deep expertise have been instrumental in transforming The Home Depot's interconnected experience, making home improvement more modern, more seamless and more convenient for our customers."

A 27-year veteran of The Home Depot, Brown brings depth and breadth of experience, holding roles of increasing responsibility across virtually every aspect of the company's technology operations. She was most recently senior vice president of information technology, where she was responsible for delivering technology solutions for the company's merchandising, customer experience, online, customer, marketing, reliability engineering, pro and supply chain functions. Under Brown's leadership, The Home Depot has delivered transformative digital capabilities that enhance the customer and associate experience, including advancements in personalization, supply chain visibility and merchandising analytics.

Brown replaces Fahim Siddiqui, who is leaving The Home Depot.

"Fahim has been instrumental in improving our infrastructure across our stores, supply chain facilities and support centers," said Decker. "His leadership has been impactful in modernizing our technology foundation, and I want to thank him for his support to drive our strategies forward."

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company operated a total of 2,350 retail stores and over 790 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

© 2025 PR Newswire
