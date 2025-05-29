Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 11:43
567,30 Euro
+0,19 % +1,10
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
567,50568,0011:46
567,50568,2011:46
PR Newswire
29.05.2025 22:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2025.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.atmeta.com

Press:
Ashley Zandy
[email protected] / meta.com/news

SOURCE Meta

© 2025 PR Newswire
