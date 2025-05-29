Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2025.

