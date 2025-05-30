In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, reports that TOPCon modules from China held steady at $0. 083/W. Meanwhile, the spot price for U. S. TOPcon modules over 600 W was assessed this week at $0. 263/W. China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, held steady at $0. 083/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with indications between $0. 079-0. 087/W. FOB China Mono PERC module prices maintained at $0. 083/W with indications between $0. 080- 0. 088/W. In the forward market, loading cargoes for Q3 2025 were assessed at $0. ...

