Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 10:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Vapers' Alliance: World Vape Day 2025 Marks 20 Years of Tobacco Harm Reduction Progress

BRUSSELS, May 30, 2025, highlighting two decades of innovation and scientific advancement in tobacco harm reduction. This year's theme, "20 Years of Facts", underscores the growing body of evidence supporting vaping as a less harmful alternative to smoking and its role in helping millions of adults quit combustible tobacco.

World Vape Day is celebrated one day before World No Tobacco Day, emphasising the importance of evidence-based harm reduction tools in the fight against smoking-related disease. Since the introduction of modern vaping devices in 2003 and their subsequent arrival and uptake in Europe and the US, vaping has become a cornerstone of smoking cessation worldwide.

Countries such as Sweden, the UK, and New Zealand, which have embraced tobacco harm reduction policies and ensured access to regulated vaping products, now report record-low smoking rates. Sweden, for example, is poised to become the first smoke-free country in Europe, defined as having fewer than 5% daily smokers-an achievement attributed to widespread acceptance of safer nicotine alternatives. In contrast, nations with restrictive policies continue to lag behind in reducing smoking prevalence.

Despite robust scientific consensus, misinformation and regulatory barriers persist. Many health advocates warn that bans and flavour restrictions risk reversing progress by pushing former smokers back to cigarettes. "Persistent misperceptions about the relative risks of vaping versus smoking remain a significant challenge, with studies showing that a majority of smokers in many countries still believe vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking," commented Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers' Alliance.

World Vape Day is a reminder for policymakers, public health officials, and the media to prioritise facts over fear and to recognise the real-world impact and potentials of harm reduction. Advocates stress that an inclusive, evidence-based approach is essential to accelerate progress towards global smoke-free goals and to ensure that adult smokers have access to effective alternatives.

For more information, campaign resources, and a full list of 20 facts about vaping and harm reduction, visit https://worldvapersalliance.com/world-vape-day/.

Media Contact:
Michael Landl
World Vapers' Alliance
info@worldvapersalliance.com
worldvapersalliance.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c5dd147-1785-4bb0-8249-4ab534f51783


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.