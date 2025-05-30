Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 10:18 Uhr
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Notice of General Meeting

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Notice of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the "Company")

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

30 May 2025

Further to the announcement made on 21 May 2025, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that a General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 11.30am on Monday, 23 June 2025 at 4 Cannon Street, London EC4M 5AB.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, to pass a resolution to adopt New Articles of Association of the Company.

The Circular containing the Notice of General Meeting and the Proposed Articles of Association are available on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the General Meeting in person are encouraged to vote by proxy. Proxy forms must be received by 11.30am on 19 June 2025.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the stock exchange by the Board of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC.

A copy of the Circular will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

George Bayer, Company Secretary

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Telephone: 0207 961 4240


