With zero upfront investment, US companies can optimize energy costs, improve uptime and access new revenue streams under the battery energy storage system-as-a-service (BESSaaS) model. From pv magazine USA Meet the BESSaaS model. Under this approach, companies can access behind-the-meter energy storage through a subscription-based model that lets them avoid significant upfront capital expenditures while still garnering the benefits of battery storage. "What you've seen in the last few years is really an increased focus on power system resilience as an operational imperative," Matthew Wise, the ...

