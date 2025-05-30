Screencom B.V.: ScreenCom BV Expands Digital Signage Ecosystem Through Strategic Merger with Blue and Red BV

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScreenCom BV, a leading provider of enterprise digital signage solutions, today announced the successful completion of its merger with Blue and Red BV, a specialist in digital signage and workspace management technology. The merger finalised on 27th May 2025, positioning the unified company as a comprehensive provider of integrated visual communication and workspace optimisation solutions.

The strategic merger preserves ScreenCom Group as the brand while creating an integrated provider of both digital signage and workspace management solutions. By combining MagicINFO and Samsung VXT with TEOS and TDM technologies, ScreenCom Group now stands as the definitive single-source solution provider.

"This merger represents a strategic advancement in our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for the modern workplace," said Bastiaan Amsing, Chief Executive Officer of ScreenCom Group. "By bringing together our complementary technologies and expertise, we can now offer clients a single source for their digital signage and workspace management requirements, driving greater efficiency and ROI across their operations."

The combined company now offers an enhanced solution suite that includes:

MagicInfo Services , powered by ScreenCom Group - Comprehensive digital signage management platform using Samsung MagicINFO for enterprise-level content creation, scheduling, and device management

VXT Services, powered by ScreenCom Group - Advanced digital signage solution using Samsung VXT to deliver powerful content distribution with streamlined workflow management

TEOS Manage, powered by ScreenCom Group - All-in-one enterprise-grade workspace management solution for meeting room booking, visitor management and workspace optimisation

TDM Signage, powered by ScreenCom Group - All-in-one specialised signage system designed for seamless workspace information display and integration

"This merger enables us to deliver precisely that capability, with solutions that work seamlessly together to enhance workplace communication, efficiency and experience," said Ricardo de Vries, Chief Executive Officer of Blue and Red BV, and joining in as Chief Technology Officer at ScreenCom Group.

The integration delivers significant benefits to clients of both companies. Clients will experience simplified vendor management through a single trusted partner. System integration between signage and workspace platforms will be considerably enhanced. The combined organisation provides expanded technical expertise across all solutions. Innovation will accelerate through unified R&D capabilities. Support services become more efficient through a streamlined, consolidated structure.

ScreenCom Group is committed to maintaining all existing client contracts and service agreements, with current account teams continuing to serve as primary points of contact during the transition.

https://www.screencom.eu/merger-center for more info

About ScreenCom Group

ScreenCom Group, formed through the strategic merger of ScreenCom BV with Blue and Red BV, is now the largest digital signage company in the Benelux region. This integration combines ScreenCom's strengths in marketing, sales and consultancy with Blue and Red's expertise in development and support, resulting in a comprehensive service portfolio. As a leading provider of enterprise digital signage and workspace management solutions, ScreenCom Group helps organisations optimise their communication and workplace environments across all sectors.

Media Contact:

Ameera Surekha-Groen

Head of Marketing

ScreenCom Group

Tel: +31 (0)85 273 64 28

Email: ameera@screencom.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76f5ea47-165f-4e2f-b4ca-63bfb7fd1938