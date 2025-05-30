Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - TMD SPACE, a leading strategic communications firm, has launched a new initiative in partnership with Thai wellness brands to support its international growth. The collaboration aims to enhance global visibility and build trust in key markets such as the CLMV bloc, the Middle East, and Europe.

With Thailand strengthening its reputation as a global wellness destination, local wellness businesses are increasingly exploring cross-border opportunities. TMD SPACE's latest partnership reflects this momentum, supporting Thai wellness brands in reaching international consumers and business partners through expert communication strategies.

TMD SPACE Launches New Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Expansion for Thai Wellness Brands

Under this collaboration, TMD SPACE will provide comprehensive strategic support-from media outreach and brand storytelling to market-specific messaging and digital visibility. The goal is to help Thai wellness brands cultivate international credibility and drive sustainable growth.

"This partnership is about more than promotion-it's about building long-term global recognition," said Nawaphon Hinsui, Founder and CEO of TMD SPACE. "Success in international markets depends on delivering the right message to the right audience. We're here to ensure Thai wellness brands are not only seen, but trusted and valued globally."

The initiative comes amid rising global demand for wellness products and services rooted in holistic, culturally rich practices. TMD SPACE's strategic approach positions Thai brands to seize this opportunity with clarity, confidence, and measurable impact.

The partnership is already in motion, with initial campaigns targeting Southeast Asia and the Middle East. TMD SPACE welcomes inquiries from other wellness businesses looking to explore global expansion through strategic communications.

About TMD SPACE Co., Ltd.

TMD SPACE is a Bangkok-based strategic communications agency with over a decade of experience in public relations, digital marketing, and international media relations. Their integrated solutions include media outreach, content creation, performance marketing, SEO/SEM, analytics, and campaign strategy. With access to 300+ global media outlets and platforms, TMD SPACE helps Thai brands build visibility, credibility, and sustainable growth worldwide.

