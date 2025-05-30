Solar racking systems company S-Rack Australia has partnered with Energy Aware to retrofit a multi-floor carpark with a 42-space rooftop solar carport in Sydney, Australia. From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based S-Rack Australia has partnered with commercial clean energy solutions company Energy Aware to retrofit a DHL logistics hub in Sydney, New South Wales, with a solar rooftop carport. Located on top of a multi-floor carpark in Matraville, the 42-car space carport uses 267 solar modules to generate 130 kW (DC) capacity to supply DHL's operations at its eastern Sydney facility. S-Rack General ...

