BloombergNEF and Wood Mackenzie analysts spoke with pv magazine about the EU's €992 million ($1. 04 billion) hydrogen tender that drew record-low bids thanks to strong design incentives. They outlined the factors behind the tender's competitiveness but cautioned that not all awarded projects may move forward. The European Hydrogen Bank (EHB) concluded its second green hydrogen auction two weeks ago, selecting 15 renewable hydrogen production projects for public funding across the European Economic Area (EEA) and awarding €992 million in subsidies. The selected projects secured feed-in premium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...