In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that a low-pressure system over central North America in May suppressed solar irradiance on the East Coast while supporting moderate gains in the West and Midwest. A low-pressure system locked in over central North America shaped May's solar climate across the continent, drawing cloud and rain over the East while leaving the West under the influence of stabilizing high pressure. According to analysis using the Solcast API, this division suppressed irradiance on the East Coast and supported moderate gains in the West and Midwest, ...

