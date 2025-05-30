The new FS5 v2 Spectrofluorometer is available as a benchtop system for fluorescence spectroscopy. Edinburgh Instruments, a spectroscopy instrument manufacturer based in Scotland, launched a new benchtop system for fluorescence spectroscopy. The FS5 v2 Spectrofluorometer is suitable for perovskite solar cells, organic PV, and quantum dot characterization. The standard configuration includes a photon-counting photomultiplier tube (PMT) detector for visible-range fluorescence spectra and an absorption detector in one instrument, eliminating the need for multiple instruments, according to the manufacturer. ...

