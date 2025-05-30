Isotopia and Cardirad Announce Launch of Isoprotrace in Sweden and Denmark, Expanding Access to Advanced Prostate Cancer Imaging

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia Molecular Imaging, in partnership with Cardirad , proudly announces the launch of Isoprotrace®-an advanced Gallium-68 Gozetotide preparation kit for prostate cancer imaging-in Sweden and Denmark.

The introduction of Isoprotrace® into these Nordic markets marks a significant step forward in expanding access to precision diagnostic tools for prostate cancer. Isoprotrace® is a ready-to-use, multi-dose kit designed for the efficient preparation of Gallium-68 Gozetotide solution for intravenous injection, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance the detection and management of prostate cancer through PET imaging. It is indicated for primary staging of high-risk prostate cancer patients prior to curative therapy, as well as for those with suspected recurrence based on elevated PSA levels.

Cardirad, a leading distributor of healthcare products in the region, will ensure that Isoprotrace® is readily accessible to medical facilities across Sweden and Denmark. "We are proud to partner with Isotopia to bring this innovative diagnostic solution to clinicians and patients in the Nordic region," said John Storbjörk, President at Cardirad. "Isoprotrace® provides healthcare professionals with a valuable tool to improve diagnostic accuracy and optimize patient care in prostate cancer."

Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant, commented, "The launch of Isoprotrace® in Sweden and Denmark underscores our commitment to advancing prostate cancer care globally. By working with Cardirad, we are ensuring that patients and clinicians in the Nordics benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic technology."

Isoprotrace® has already received marketing authorization and is available in the Netherlands, UK, and Germany, and is expected to be available soon in more EU countries, reflecting Isotopia's robust supply chain and dedication to expanding patient access to innovative radiopharmaceuticals

