High Tide Inc.: High Tide Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 29, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Each nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 17, 2025, was elected as a director of the Company.

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Company. The results of such vote were as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number % Number % Harkirat ("Raj") Grover 16,429,716 99.54 % 72,250 0.46 % Nitin Kaushal 16,325,592 99.52 % 79,374 0.48 % Arthur Kwan 16,315,972 99.46 % 88,994 0.54 % Christian Sinclair 16,291,469 98.71 % 213,497 1.29 % Andrea Elliott 16,330,106 99.54 % 74,859 0.46 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved (i) fixing the board of directors (the "Board") at five; (ii) appointing Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the board to fix their compensation, and (iii) the approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan approved by the board on April 9, 2025. The results of such votes were as follows:

Resolution VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD VOTES AGAINST

Number % Number % Number % Fixing the Board at

Five 16,473,398 99.81 % - - 31,568 0.19 % Appointment of

Davidson &

Company LLP as

the Auditors 16,416,170 99.46 % 88,795 0.54 % - - Approval of

Shareholder Rights

Plan 11,145,702 67.94 % - - 5,258,613 32.06 %

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 200 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Hue , Evolution and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

______________________________ 1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 6, 2025

