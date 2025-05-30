Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMT9 | ISIN: CA42981E4013 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LYA
Tradegate
30.05.25 | 09:54
1,960 Euro
+1,55 % +0,030
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGH TIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGH TIDE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9061,96213:11
1,9061,96212:36
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

High Tide Inc.: High Tide Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 29, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Each nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 17, 2025, was elected as a director of the Company.

Each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Company. The results of such vote were as follows:

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD


Number

%

Number

%

Harkirat ("Raj") Grover

16,429,716

99.54 %

72,250

0.46 %

Nitin Kaushal

16,325,592

99.52 %

79,374

0.48 %

Arthur Kwan

16,315,972

99.46 %

88,994

0.54 %

Christian Sinclair

16,291,469

98.71 %

213,497

1.29 %

Andrea Elliott

16,330,106

99.54 %

74,859

0.46 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved (i) fixing the board of directors (the "Board") at five; (ii) appointing Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the board to fix their compensation, and (iii) the approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan approved by the board on April 9, 2025. The results of such votes were as follows:

Resolution

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

VOTES AGAINST


Number

%

Number

%

Number

%

Fixing the Board at
Five

16,473,398

99.81 %

-

-

31,568

0.19 %

Appointment of
Davidson &
Company LLP as
the Auditors

16,416,170

99.46 %

88,795

0.54 %

-

-

Approval of
Shareholder Rights
Plan

11,145,702

67.94 %

-

-

5,258,613

32.06 %

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 200 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Hue , Evolution and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

______________________________

1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 6, 2025

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Inquiries
 Carter Brownlee
Communications and Public Affairs Advisor
High Tide Inc.
 [email protected]
403-770-3080

Investor Inquiries
 Vahan Ajamian
Capital Markets Advisor
High Tide Inc.
 [email protected]

SOURCE High Tide Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.