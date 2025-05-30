Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - LunaJets is pleased to announce a growth in flight activity well above 15% over the first quarter of 2025 versus Q1 2024. "This year is off to a great start. I am particularly delighted to see the dedication of our sales team paying off," comments Eriks Ziverts, Head of Sales.

From left to right: Eymeric Segard (LunaJets Chairman) & Guillaume Launay (LunaJets CEO)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/252518_a79bb77ff4c88ad2_002full.jpg

The most recent offices having opened are performing well and contributing significantly to these good numbers. "We have received an enthusiastic response from our client base following our office openings into their local markets, reinforcing that establishing a local presence is the right strategy for driving our expansion forward," adds Carlos Matallana, Managing Director for Spain.

The number of new customers jumped 22% in the first quarter. "We are happy to keep attracting new customers to our platform which is a testament to the success of our customer centric culture and flexible flight solutions," adds Guillaume Launay, CEO. Most of these customers are not new entrants but frequent flyers seeking an alternative or a complement to their fractional ownership products.

Forward bookings to summer are significantly higher in comparison to 2024 with an increase of 31% for flights booked for the months of June, July and August. Prices for the summer remain stable as increased capacity counterbalances climbing demand. "We are now seeing the positive effects of recent aircraft deliveries with more capacity for charter than ever before. Both are great news for our clients: better choice and better prices," comments Tomas Camprubi, LunaJets' Managing Director UK.

Looking ahead, LunaJets will keep investing in the opening of new office locations to better serve its customers and improve accessibility to its services. "We are excited to continue building on this promising start to the year and to continue our focus on delivering the best possible service to our clients," concludes Eymeric Segard, Chairman.

To accompany its organic growth, LunaJets plans to keep recruiting new and experienced brokers in its 8 offices across Europe and the Middle East.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252518

SOURCE: Plentisoft