Automotive Radar Market worth $22.83 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive radar market is projected to reach USD 22.83 billion by 2032 from USD 5.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.0% during 2025-2032, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The automotive radar market is driven by the growing deployment of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving features, especially the expanding use of radar in applications such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot detection (BSD), cross traffic alerts, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), and lane change assist. Further, new applications like occupant presence detection, radar-based gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring for driver drowsiness or distraction are contributing to radar adoption, particularly as OEMs pursue enhanced safety and semi-autonomous functionalities. Technological advancements such as 4D imaging radar, digital beamforming, and CMOS-based radar chips are enhancing radar resolution, range, and object detection accuracy.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment to lead market during forecast period"

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) dominate the electric vehicle segment of the automotive radar market due to their widespread adoption and increasing demand for ADAS. Radar systems are critical for features like adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, and autonomous driving, which are increasingly standard in BEVs. Models include the Mercedes-Benz EQS featuring Drive Pilot with advanced 4D radar technology, the BMW iX with its fifth-generation radar systems enabling Level 2+ autonomous driving capabilities, Lucid Air with DreamDrive Pro incorporating multiple short and long-range radar sensors for comprehensive obstacle detection, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with its upgraded Continental ARS540 long-range 4D imaging radar providing enhanced performance in poor visibility conditions. This trend is driven by consumer preference for zero-emission vehicles, supportive government policies, and advancements in radar technology tailored for EVs.

"Heavy commercial vehicle (HEV) segment to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

The heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the automotive radar market during the forecast period due to increasing regulatory pressures for safety and the adoption of ADAS. OEMs and radar manufacturers are integrating next-generation radar technologies such as 77 GHz long-range radars and corner radars to enable features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking tailored for the large size and complex dynamics of HCVs. Leading OEMs like Daimler Truck, Volvo, and PACCAR are working with radar suppliers such as ZF, Aptiv, and Continental to embed robust radar systems that support Level 2 and higher autonomy, particularly for highway driving and fleet applications. For instance, models like the Volvo FH Aero and the Freightliner eCascadia integrate radar-based systems like autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist, enhancing safety and efficiency. The push for connected, safer, and semi-autonomous freight transport, along with electrification trends, is further accelerating radar deployment in HCVs.

"North America to be fastest-growing market during forecast period"

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing automotive radar market during the forecast period, driven by the strong adoption of ADAS and government mandates for vehicle safety. Companies like Aptiv, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Incorporated are pioneering developments in high-resolution radar and digital radar-on-chip solutions, while major automakers such as General Motors and Ford are integrating these technologies into their next-generation vehicles to enable features like adaptive cruise control, in-cabin sensing, and automated emergency braking. For instance, Texas Instruments' AWRL6844 60GHz mmWave radar sensor, introduced in January 2025, supports multiple in-cabin sensing features through edge AI algorithms, reducing implementation costs by USD 20 per vehicle. This combination of automaker initiatives, government regulations, consumer preferences, technological progress, and the evolution of autonomous driving is collectively shaping the trajectory of the automotive radar market in the region.



In the US, Tesla no longer equips its vehicles with external radar sensors for driver assistance, having transitioned to a camera-only system called Tesla Vision. This shift began in 2021 with the removal of radar from Model 3 and Model Y, followed by Model S and Model X in 2022. Tesla vehicles in most global markets now rely solely on Tesla Vision and a camera-based Autopilot system. However, the company has adopted radar technology within the cabin for occupant monitoring and safety enhancements, such as child presence detection and seatbelt reminders. For instance, in February 2025, Tesla activated its in-cabin radar, located just above the passenger dome light, which operates in the 60-64 GHz range and is powered by Texas Instruments' AWR6843 chip. This strategic use of radar underscores a broader trend in the North American automotive radar market, where demand is increasingly driven by applications beyond external sensing, particularly in-cabin safety and monitoring systems.

Key Market Automotive Radar Industry:

Prominent players in the Automotive Radar Companies include as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands).

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing consumer demand for ADAS in vehicles, increasing reliance on Doppler frequency shift technology impacting the market growth, advancements in 7X-GHZ radar technology driving the market growth, integration with electric and connected vehicles ), restraints (inability to distinguish multiple targets, varying climate conditions affecting radar performance and reliability), opportunities (growing push for autonomous vehicles, unlocking new business models and smart mobility solutions with automotive radar technology models, growing adoption of 4D imaging radar for enhanced safety, autonomy, and cost-effective sensor fusion in next-gen vehicles), and challenges (competition from alternate technologies, fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain disruptions) influencing the growth of the automotive radar market

(increasing consumer demand for ADAS in vehicles, increasing reliance on Doppler frequency shift technology impacting the market growth, advancements in 7X-GHZ radar technology driving the market growth, integration with electric and connected vehicles ), restraints (inability to distinguish multiple targets, varying climate conditions affecting radar performance and reliability), opportunities (growing push for autonomous vehicles, unlocking new business models and smart mobility solutions with automotive radar technology models, growing adoption of 4D imaging radar for enhanced safety, autonomy, and cost-effective sensor fusion in next-gen vehicles), and challenges (competition from alternate technologies, fluctuating raw material prices and supply chain disruptions) influencing the growth of the automotive radar market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the automotive radar market

Detailed insights into upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the automotive radar market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets (the report analyses the automotive radar market across varied regions)

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets (the report analyses the automotive radar market across varied regions) Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive radar market

Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive radar market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), among others, in the automotive radar market

