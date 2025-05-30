Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks with Scott Emerson, President & CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF).





Today's episode uncovers Kingsmen Resources' big moves at the Las Coloradas silver project in Chihuahua's prolific Parral mining district! CEO Scott Emerson talks about their $1.1 million capital raise, a 14-hole drill program targeting high-grade silver and share structure as key points.

With 3D IP geophysical surveys, expanded 1.7km mineralized zones, and surface samples up to 600 grams, this past-producing mine is ready for a comeback. Supported by a top-tier team, Kingsmen's 2025 drilling campaign could unlock one of Mexico's next big silver finds!

Key takeaways from interview:

28 Million Shares outstanding to date.

Drilling Commenced at Las Coloradas Project

( https://www.kingsmenresources.com/post/kingsmen-reports-drilling-to-commence-at-las-coloradas-project )

Kingsmen recently reported closing $1,135,000 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

https://www.kingsmenresources.com/post/kingsmen-reports-raises-1-135-000-in-non-brokered-private-placement

Working Capital $2Million

Top-tier Exploration team

https://www.kingsmenresources.com/board-of-directors .

Corporate Presentation

https://www.kingsmenresources.com/_files/ugd/b9183f_b5fe195eb71849d89c87b40a0f5377c4.pdf

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico. Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which forms part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. https://www.kingsmenresources.com/

