Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 13:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Falcon Luxe Expands Private Jet Charter Offering with Block Hours Access

Falcon Luxe Expands Private Jet Charter Offering with Block Hours Access

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Luxe, the private charter division of Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, announces the availability of block hours private jet flight access.

The concept is simple: clients pre-purchase a set number of flight hours and draw from them as needed, enjoying priority access to Falcon's fleet. With block hours, there's no need to request a quote for every flight or deal with repetitive booking procedures.

Block hours are increasingly popular for individuals and organisations seeking a practical, reliable way to fly. They are especially useful for companies arranging frequent flights, offering a smarter alternative with cost transparency and guaranteed availability.

Falcon Luxe's block hours bring simplicity and convenience. Clients know what's included, when they can fly, and receive consistent support every time they travel.

"Today, people want flying to be simple," said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment. "Block hours are our way of making that happen. You don't have to think about availability, pricing, or paperwork every time. You just fly when you need to, and it works."

Falcon Luxe continues to adapt its services to meet the evolving expectations of travelers, delivering flexible private jet travel solutions that simplify the way people fly.

For more information about Falcon Luxe fleet please visit Falcon Luxe | Our fleet - Falcon

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs.

Discover more at flyfalcon.com, Instagramand LinkedIn

Media Inquiries

Ines Nacerddine
Director of Marketing - Aviation
Alex Group Investment
Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fcfbb3-a6b6-4d54-8829-6b33c87e2a9a


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.