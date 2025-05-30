mF International Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mF International Limited (the "Company" or "mF International") (Nasdaq: MFI), a Hong Kong -based experienced financial trading solution provider, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Hong Kong on May 30, 2025.

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved, ratified, and/or confirmed the following resolutions:

The re-appointment of Yu Certified Public Accountant, P.C as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025;

The re-appointment of Mr. Tai Wai (Stephen) Lam as a director of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting;

The re-appointment of Mr. Chi Weng Tam as a director of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting;

The re-appointment of Mr. Sum (Philip) Cheng as a director of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting;

The re-appointment of Ms. Lai Sum (Christina) Liu as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;

The re-appointment of Mr. Cheuk Ho Chan as a director of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting;

That each of the issued and outstanding 4,204,775 Class A ordinary shares of no par value, each with 1 vote per share, and 9,046,892 Class B ordinary shares of no par value, each with 20 votes per share, be consolidated on an 8:1 basis.

About mF International Limited

mF International Limited is a British Virgin Islands holding company with three operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company's principal Hong Kong subsidiary, m-FINANCE, is a Hong Kong -based experienced financial trading solution provider principally engaged in the development and provision of financial trading solutions via internet or platform as software as a service, or SaaS. m-FINANCE has approximately 20 years of experience providing real-time mission critical forex, bullion/commodities trading platform solutions, financial value-added services, mobile applications and financial information for brokers and institutional clients in the region. With clients located over mainland China, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, m-FINANCE provides customers with the mF4 Trading Platform, Trader Pro, Bridge and Plugins, CRM System, ECN System, Liquidity Solutions, Cross-platform "Broker+" Solution, Social Trading Apps and other value-added services. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.m-finance.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "views," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

