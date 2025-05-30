Pihlajalinna Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Pihlajalinna updates its guidance for 2025

Pihlajalinna Plc Inside Information 30 May 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

Inside information, profit warning: Pihlajalinna updates its guidance for 2025

Pihlajalinna is lowering its revenue outlook for 2025, primarily due to the earlier-than-expected transfer of services to the wellbeing services county and the divestment of special housing services. At the same time, Pihlajalinna confirms its profitability guidance (adjusted EBITA) of at least EUR 65 million (EUR 55.2 million in 2024).

In April, Pihlajalinna agreed on the earlier transfer of services provided by Kuusiolinna Terveys to the South Ostrobothnia wellbeing services county. These transfers will reduce the 2025 revenue by approximately EUR 10 million. All services currently provided by Kuusiolinna Terveys will be fully transferred to the responsibility of the wellbeing services county at the beginning of 2026.

Additionally, Pihlajalinna has today agreed to sell its special housing service units to Esperi Care. The transaction concerns units located in Hämeenlinna, Lohja, Riihimäki, and Raisio. The sale takes effect immediately. The combined revenue of the units sold in 2024 was less than EUR 10 million.

Outlook for 2025, updated

In 2025, Pihlajalinna will focus on organic growth especially in Private Healthcare Services, and continued improvement in profitability.

The Group estimates the revenue to fall slightly below the previous year's level (EUR 704.4 million in 2024), mainly due to the earlier transfer of Kuusiolinna Terveys services to the South Ostrobothnia wellbeing services county and the divestment of special housing services.

The Group estimates the adjusted operating profit before the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (EBITA) increase to at least EUR 65 million (EUR 55.2 million in 2024).

The Group estimates demand to remain stable. Slow economic growth may affect Pihlajalinna's service demand and financial result more than expected.

Previous guidance (issued on 14 February 2025, repeated on 30 April 2025)

In 2025, Pihlajalinna will focus on organic growth especially in Private Healthcare Services, and continued improvement in profitability.

The Group estimates consolidated revenue to remain on a par with the previous year's level (EUR 704.4 million in 2024)

The Group estimates the adjusted operating profit before the amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (EBITA) to increase to at least 9 per cent of revenue (7.8 per cent in 2024)

The Group estimates demand to remain stable. Slow economic growth may affect Pihlajalinna's service demand and financial result more than expected.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:



Tuula Lehto, EVP, Communications and Sustainability

Tel. +358 40 588 5343, tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is a healthcare reformer, building effective care pathways and the most attractive corporate culture in the industry. Pihlajalinna offers customer-driven and effective service models to its partners: insurance companies, corporations and wellbeing services counties. The Group provides comprehensive, high-quality services through private clinics, hospitals, remote channels, occupational healthcare, and tailored social and healthcare solutions for the public sector. Approximately 6,500 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2024, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 704 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.