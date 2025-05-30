

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is up over 114% at $3.88. Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) is up over 36% at $1.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) is up over 26% at $3.95. LZ Technology Holdings Limited (LZMH) is up over 21% at $34.78. iQSTEL Inc. (IQST) is up over 15% at $9.68. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is up over 13% at $2.42. Euroholdings Ltd. (EHLD) is up over 11% at $6.85. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is up over 11% at $1.03. UiPath Inc. (PATH) is up over 10% at $14.27. VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is up over 9% at $4.65.



In the Red



Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX) is down over 21% at $2.86. The Gap, Inc. (GAP) is down over 16% at $23.37. Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) is down over 16% at $2.12. Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) is down over 14% at $2.92. NWTN Inc. (NWTN) is down over 13% at $1.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) is down over 12% at $528.00. Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) is down over 11% at $1.27. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 10% at $3.25. NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) is down over 5% at $12.45. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is down over 5% at $2.01.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



