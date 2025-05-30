Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) ("Magma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting services agreement with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss"). Euroswiss will be a strategic and financial partner to help the Company increase brand recognition and liquidity in the central European capital markets. Pursuant to the agreement, Euroswiss will assist the Company, on a non-exclusive basis, to develop communication plans aimed at increasing Magma's recognition in the central European markets as well as networking, business development, and general corporate finance opportunities in Europe for an initial term of 6 months starting on June 1, 2025. Magma will pay Euroswiss an aggregate of CAD$60,000. The agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. A principal of Euroswiss owns 700,000 shares and 550,000 share purchase warrants of the Company. Euroswiss is an arm's length party to the Company.

About Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ( www.euroswiss.group )

Euroswiss is a reputable investor relations firm headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland and offers a unique investor relations program tailored to the specific requirements of junior mining companies. Their focus is on garnering support from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors, and retail investors. Their efforts have contributed to increased trading volumes through various strategies, including:

facilitating cross-listings in Germany and coordinating market making activities alongside research.

providing an Investor Portal, media coverage and distributing content through German investor and social media channels, including continuous tailored targeting of mining investor audiences.

disseminating frequent information on influential German financial websites with significant investor following.

targeted distribution to 400 investor websites, 450,000 computer terminals, daily newspapers, and directly engaging with 10,000 private/institutional investors and analysts.

organizing investor roadshows in European financial hubs.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Magma Silver Corp.'s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. The information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include those in relation to (i) the Euroswiss agreement and the performance thereof and (ii) the expected benefits to the Company from the Euroswiss agreement and the scope of services to be provided by Euroswiss. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can't make any assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions may prove incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253843

SOURCE: Magma Silver Corp.