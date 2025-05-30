Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
WKN: 727532 | ISIN: CA8472431029
Berlin
17.12.24 | 19:31
0,021 Euro
-6,82 % -0,002
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARTON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARTON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2025 13:36 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparton Resources Inc.: Sparton Announces Closing of Sale of a 25 Per Cent Interest in Bruell Gold Project Claims, Quebec

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (SRI: TSX-V) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") have closed an agreement, effective May 29, 2025, whereunder Eldorado acquired the Company's remaining 25% interest in the Bruell Gold Project 51 claim property in Vauquelin township, Quebec. (The Company and Eldorado are referred to jointly herein as "the Parties".) All dollar figures stated are in Canadian Dollars.

The Option Agreement for the Bruell Property was originally entered into by the Parties in 2019 and has subsequently been amended to accommodate work programs and negotiate transaction terms. The Parties reached an agreement on November 24, 2024, to amend the agreement, whereby Sparton's 25% interest in Bruell could be purchased by Eldorado for $275,000 plus a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR"). The original option set out in the agreement allowed for the remaining 25% interest to be purchased for $1.8 million plus an annual cost of living increase, and the granting of a 2% Production NSR with a buyout of 50% percent of this NSR for $2.5 Million dollars at any time. As a result of this transaction, Eldorado will now own 100% of the Bruell Gold Project, and Sparton will retain the Production NSR as above.

Given the state of the junior exploration sector and the current Company share price, the Board made the decision to forego future participation costs related to the exploration and development on the Bruell property, where the timing is not within its control, in order obtain cash to meet current commitments and pursue opportunities on its wholly owned critical mineral and precious metals properties and for general corporate purposes.

For More Information contact:
A. Lee Barker, President and CEO
Tel.: +1 647-344-7734
Fax: +1 647-344-7734
Mobile: +1 416-716-5762
E-mail: info@spartonres.ca

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. Company website: www.spartonres.ca
Listed: TSX Venture Exchange
Trading Symbol: SRI

We Seek Safe Harbour

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
