Average salary in UK is £52,500

In today's dynamic and complex business landscape, project management has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most crucial professions. Whether it's orchestrating major infrastructure projects, managing a music festival or spearheading climate action initiatives. Project managers are at the heart of delivering successful outcomes across virtually every sector.

New research and data from the Association for Project Management (APM) underscores the growing significance and appeal of the profession. As of 2024, the average salary for a project manager in the UK stands at £52,500-an impressive increase from £47,500 in 2023.

Sectors with the highest paying average project management salaries:

Energy and Utilities £62,500

Legal £62,500

Consultancy £62,500

Construction £57,500

Financial Services £57,500

Defence £57,500

IT £57,500

Professional Services £57,500

Space industry £52,500

The financially rewarding salary highlights the value placed on skilled project professionals and the return on investment for those who pursue a career in the field.

The demand for project managers is not just reflected in salary data. APM's latest findings show a significant increase in employment within the sector. The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) project professionals in the UK has grown from 2.13 million in 2019 to approximately 2.32 million in 2024. This upward trend signals not only the expanding scope of project-based work but also the widening recognition of project management as a core capability within both private and public sector organisations.

This boom in employment is mirrored by the profession's substantial contribution to the UK economy. Project management activities now generate an estimated £186.8 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) annually. Such figures illustrate the pivotal role project professionals play in driving productivity, managing change, and ensuring strategic objectives are delivered on time and within budget.

How to become a Project Manager:

There is more than one route to becoming a project management professional. Entry routes include formal academic qualifications, professional certifications (such as qualifications offered by APM) and on the job training. Apprenticeships offer on-the-job learning and development so you can "earn while you learn". Many major organisations in the UK now run a project management apprenticeship programme.

You don't need a degree to get into project management, as with the right experience, skills, qualifications, and commitment to professional development, there are many entry level jobs available such as assistant project manager or project assistant. This accessibility, combined with clear career progression paths and strong salary potential, makes project management an attractive option for recent graduates, career changers, and experienced professionals alike.

Robin Carter-Evans, the education outreach manager at APM says: "For young people it's important for them to initially understand what project management actually is, and that it's a profession in its own right. Every project needs a project team to keep a close watch on plans, budgets, teams, quality of outputs and any issues that may cause a problem to the project. Without one, projects are likely to fail. Projects come in different shapes and sizes, and all have an impact on the world around us."

As well as attracting school leavers and new graduates into the profession, the sector is also keen to recruit professionals from across other industries who already possess many of the key skills needed for success.

Robin Carter-Evans explains: "For career changers, the skillset needed for project management, which includes communication, leadership, planning, organisation, risk management, problem-solving, time management, and stakeholder management, are very transferrable."

Project management as a profession is evolving in response to global trends. As businesses navigate digital disruption, climate challenges, and the demand for sustainable practices, the role of the project manager is becoming increasingly strategic. Today's project managers are expected to not only deliver projects efficiently but also to align them with broader business goals, stakeholder expectations, and long-term sustainability targets. As industries continue to evolve and rely increasingly on project-based work, the importance of capable and qualified project professionals will only continue to grow.

For further information about a career in project management visit apm.org.uk/jobs-and-careers/career-path/

