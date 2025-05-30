Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services, data, and technology company, is pleased to report its financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent 10-K filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.

FY 2025 Financial Summary (results expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated):

Reported annual revenue of $35.61 million which was a decrease of $0.18 million or 0.5% compared to FY 2024 (includes Telecommunications Products & Services businesses, SMS & MMS, DaGe Platform, Command & Communication, and Big Data);

Reported Year over Year annual decline in Telecommunications Products & Services business revenue of $5.59 million or 17% compared to FY 2024;

Reported Year over Year annual growth in SMS & MMS business revenue of $5.52 million or 206% compared to FY 2024;

Reported Year over Year annual decline in Big Data revenue of $0.39 million or 118% compared to FY 2024;

Reported revenue from the DaGe Platform of $0.08 million in FY 2025;

Reported revenue from Command & Communication ("C2 Platform") of $0.19 million in FY 2025;

Reported gross profits of $2.76 million which was a decrease of $1.10 million or 28% compared to FY 2024;

Reported annual cost of revenue of $32.84 million which was an increase of $0.91 million or 3% compared to FY 2024;

Reported operating expenses of $8.71 million which was an increase of $1.03 million or 13% compared to FY 2024;

Reported annual net loss of $5.11 million which was an increase of $1.30 million or 34% compared to FY 2024;

Basic and Diluted loss per share of $0.09;

At February 28, 2025, FingerMotion had $1.13 million in cash, a working capital surplus of $6.90 million and a positive shareholders' equity of $13.66 million;

At February 28, 2025, total assets were $48.82 million, total current liabilities were $35.13 million and total liabilities were $35.16 million; and

57,141,186 common shares were issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2025.

Strong revenue growth year over year in the SMS & MMS business highlighted our financial performance along with the successful generation of initial revenues from our DaGe Platform and C2 Platform.

"I am pleased with the performance of our SMS & MMS business in fiscal 2025 and with our diversification and collaboration efforts in other jurisdictions, which is expected to assist in the growth of our business in the future," stated Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "Our Company remains committed to its growth strategy through the introduction of new platforms such as the DaGe Platform and the development and deployment of the C2 Platform, both of which contributed to revenues in fiscal 2025 and are expected to see substantial growth over the coming quarters. The focus on platform development will allow us to expand our customer base and diversify our offerings to enhance our market penetration in the industry. I am confident that our ability to execute on our strategy and maximize our business opportunities will strengthen our Company and add value to our shareholders."

General and administrative expenses decreased by $137,710 or 2% during the year which was primarily attributable to minor reclassifications made during the year to align expense recognition with the appropriate reporting periods. Marketing costs increased $136,206 or 97% resulting from the promotion of the newly launched DaGe App platform. Research and development expenses decreased by $66,792 or 10% due to savings from data access and usage fees charged by the telecommunications companies.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

For more information on FingerMotion, visit: https://fingermotion.com/

