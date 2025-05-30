Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Transition Opportunities Corp. (TSXV: TOP.P) ("Transition" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") policies announces that, further to the Company's press releases dated August 20, 2024 and November 27, 2024, the previously announced non-binding letter of intent dated August 17, 2024 between the Company and InterGroup Mining Ltd. ("IGM") has been terminated in accordance with its terms. The Company will no longer be proceeding with the proposed reverse takeover of Transition by IGM (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction was intended to constitute the Company's "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV ("Policy 2.4").

The Company is now evaluating other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

About Transition

Transition is incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange. Transition has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. Transition's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under Policy 2.4.

