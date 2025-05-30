Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a consumer centric data valuation and monetization platform is pleased to announce record revenue in its third quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. FUTR is focused on putting money back in the consumers wallet through zero-party data monetization and agentic cash management. FUTR is also rapidly advancing a suite of AI powered solutions to help consumer-facing enterprises and brands empower their users and realize the tangible value of their consumer data.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights All figures are in CAD

Record revenue for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025, of $2.2 MM, an increase of 13% over the March 2024 quarter;

Revenue for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2025, grew 16% year over year to $6.3 MM;

Gross margins of 88%;

Adjusted loss from operations for Q3 was $685,695 as compared to Q3, 2024 of $288,123 principally due to a transient increase in overhead increases to support bank partner transition work. These costs are expected to normalize through advanced automation this year. Transaction related expenses made up the balance of one-time or transient costs;

The Company has identified and actioned material operating cost reductions on the payments side and estimates $1.5 MM of operating cost reduction to be fully realized by December 2025, excluding strategic re-investments to be made for new business initiatives.

Michael Hilmer, CEO and Chairperson, commented, "We are pleased to have closed the highly strategic FUTR transaction and have thus far seen our consumer centric, data-driven vision be positively received. Our payment platform continues to scale and is nearing positive EBITDA."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, consultants and employees of the Company. An aggregate of 314,125 of stock options were granted at an exercise price of $0.39 per share and exercisable for 5 years from the grant date.

A comprehensive discussion of FUTR's financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR platform is a consumer platform enabled by AI Agents and intelligent payment rails that is focused on putting money back in the consumers wallet through data monetization and agentic cash management. FUTR is also rapidly advancing a suite of AI powered solutions to help consumer-facing enterprises and brands empower their users and realize the tangible value of their consumer data. www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business and the consolidation of the Company's common shares. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253918

SOURCE: The FUTR Corporation