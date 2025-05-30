Anzeige
30.05.2025 14:24 Uhr
German High Street Properties A/S: Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund May 30, 2025

Announcement no. 277

Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025

The Board of Directors has today reviewed and adopted the attached interim report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025.

  • The result before value adjustments and tax for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025, showed a profit of T.EUR 135.0. The result is considered as expected.

  • The management assessed the property value in German properties at EUR 88.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to EUR 91.1 million as of December 31, 2024 announced in the stock exchange announcements no. 275 of April 24, 2025.

  • From January 1 to March 31, 2025, the property value of the Group's investment properties decreased by gross EUR -2.6 million as mentioned above and by net EUR -2,9 million adjusted for the period's building improvements totaling EUR 0.3 million.

  • As of March 31, 2025 the equity was EUR 60.8 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 63.9%. As of December 31, 2024 the equity was EUR 63.1 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 64.9%. The equity decreased from at the beginning of the year to March 31, 2025 by EUR -2.3 million primarily due to the value adjustment of the properties.

  • Continued reassuring liquid reserves of TEUR 3,244 end of March 2025.

  • A positive result before value adjustments and taxes is expected to be at the higher end of the announced range of EUR 0.3 - 0.7 million in 2025.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


