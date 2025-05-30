Anzeige
Freitag, 30.05.2025
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
PR Newswire
30.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + April inflation data released

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 30th

  • Stocks are little changed Friday as traders continue to parse through headlines. The Court of International Trade halted the bulk of President Trump's tariffs Wednesday. It then granted a stay on Thursday, permitting them until next week
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that U.S.-China trade talks are "a bit stalled." Bessent led the U.S. and China to a temporary agreement in Switzerland in early May after a rapid escalation in tensions in April.
  • Q1 GDP data yesterday showed the U.S. economy contracted two-tenths of a percent from January through March. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge today is expected to show pace of price gains increase 2.2% in April from a year ago.

Opening Bell
Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) celebrates the 30th anniversary of its listing on the NYSE

Closing Bell
Tech: NYC celebrates New York's thriving tech industry through the pre-launch of Obviously NYC

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700046/NYSE_Market_Update_May_30.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5346190/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--april-inflation-data-released-302469462.html

