Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - EcoGen America, a trusted resource for homeowners seeking solar power, proudly announces the acquisition of ecoSolargy.com, the digital platform of ecoSolargy, Inc., a leading manufacturer of solar panels and solar energy equipment. This strategic acquisition strengthens EcoGen America's position as a leader in the solar energy industry, uniting two organizations dedicated to advancing renewable energy for a sustainable future.

Since its founding in 2016, EcoGen America has empowered homeowners across the United States with comprehensive solar energy resources and information through EcoGenAmerica.com. The company provides complementary custom solar quotes, connecting homeowners with top-rated, vetted solar panel installers in their area. EcoGen America educates consumers on the cost of solar installations, solar incentives eligibility, and whether solar panels are worth the investment, helping them make informed decisions about clean energy adoption. Its commitment to transparency and quality has made it a trusted partner for homeowners nationwide.

ecoSolargy, Inc., established in 2009, has a distinguished history as a pioneer in solar equipment manufacturing. Renowned for its innovative, high-performance equipment, including the Orion 1000 and Titian 1000 solar panels series, both celebrated for their high performance and durability in extreme weather conditions. The company earned accolades such as the 2014 SCORE Award for its advancements in photovoltaic technology and supplied solar panels for over 10,000 residential and commercial installations by 2020. Through ecoSolargy.com, it provided cutting-edge solar energy equipment, cementing its legacy as a trusted industry leader.

The acquisition of ecoSolargy.com enhances EcoGen America's ability to fulfill their mission of guiding homeowners toward solar energy adoption. By integrating ecoSolargy, Inc.'s expertise in solar panels and solar equipment manufacturing with EcoGen America's focus on complementary solar quotes and solar incentives education, the acquisition creates powerful synergies. This strategic move positions EcoGen America to deliver unmatched value to homeowners seeking reliable solar energy solutions.

"The acquisition of ecoSolargy.com is a transformative milestone for EcoGen America," said Trevor Guilday, Founder at EcoGen America. "By combining ecoSolargy, Inc.'s legacy in solar equipment manufacturing with our dedication to helping homeowners understand the cost of solar panels and solar incentives, we are poised to lead the solar energy industry and drive clean energy adoption nationwide."

EcoGen America remains committed to empowering homeowners with the tools and knowledge to embrace solar energy. The acquisition of ecoSolargy.com reinforces its leadership in connecting consumers with high-quality solar panels and trusted installers.

For more information about complimentary quotes, solar incentives, or the cost of solar panels, visit EcoGenAmerica.com. Explore ecoSolargy.com to learn about its pioneering solar panels and contributions to renewable energy.

About EcoGen America

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, EcoGen America is a leading provider of solar energy solutions, offering homeowners free custom solar quotes and expert guidance on solar panels, solar incentives, and the value of solar power through EcoGenAmerica.com.

About ecoSolargy, Inc.

ecoSolargy, Inc. is a renowned manufacturer of solar panels and solar energy equipment, known for models like Orion 1000 and Titian 1000 solar panels series. Its platform, ecoSolargy.com, reflects its legacy of innovation in renewable energy.

