Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the law of Guernsey with registration number 56535)
LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
30 may 2025
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 24 June 2025 at 11.30am.
The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders that have elected to receive hard copies.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting and accounts are available from the Company's registered office and can be downloaded from its website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Hard copy forms of proxy should be requested from the Company's Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
