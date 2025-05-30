Bybit Earnival Unlocks 4 Weeks of Golden Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to raise the stakes for Bybit Earn users in a four-week long rewards program, the Bybit Earnival . From now to June 22, eligible Bybit users may sign up for the event for a chance to earn up to 555% APR and Gold Tokens.

With paradigm shifts taking place in the global investment landscape, Bybit Earn offers a wide range of yield-bearing products catered to the diverse needs of traders. The offerings unlock access to beginner products with guaranteed returns such as flexible staking, advanced savings products at various risk levels, and tokenized real-world assets including XAUT, a digital token backed by physical solid gold.

For four weeks in a row, Bybit users may check into Bybit Earn for a rewarding experience packed with exclusive perks:

New User Exclusives : Users new to Bybit Earn can enjoy a boost for Fixed Savings products of up to 555% APR on USDT . The offer applies in the first two days after their initial deposit and staking of 100 to 300 USDT.

: Users new to Bybit Earn can enjoy a boost for Fixed Savings products of up to . The offer applies in the first two days after their initial deposit and staking of 100 to 300 USDT. Extra APR Savings Products Every Week : Limited-time savings products with highly competitive APRs , starting at 500 USDT in net deposit, are refreshed daily at 6 AM UTC, with new offers launching every Monday at midnight.

: Limited-time savings products with , starting at 500 USDT in net deposit, are refreshed daily at 6 AM UTC, with new offers launching every Monday at midnight. Weekly Leaderboard Prize: Participants who acquire 3,000 USDT or more weekly in eligible Earn products can compete on the weekly leaderboard to win up to 1,000 USDT in Gold Tokens. Rankings update daily, and rewards are distributed within 7-14 days.

The event is open to verified retail customers with Savings service enabled on Bybit to ensure a fair and even level competition.

Bybit Earn is a popular tool for Bybit users to maximize the earning potential of their idle crypto assets on the trading platform. With a focus on consistent yield and regular promotions for higher APR, Bybit Earn is trusted by millions of users on Bybit, the one-stop solution for all their crypto needs.

Terms and conditions apply. For details and eligibility, users may visit Bybit Earnival .

