Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Hotomobil, a Turkish camper brand with a strong presence in Europe, recently announced CyberGlad, a cabin designed for the Tesla Cybertruck, at Bitcoin 2025. Hotomobil designs and manufactures modular camper cabins intended for flexible, year-round travel. Its flagship product line, Gladiator, is compatible with mid-size and full-size trucks and now includes a custom model developed for new vehicle platforms. The cabins are built for ease of use-mountable or removable without tools, and with optional electric legs that allow for quick transfer between vehicles. An add-on rooftop tent can expand sleeping capacity to accommodate up to five people.

Hotomobil Launches the First Camper Offered in Bitcoin at Bitcoin 2025

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/253803_dcd6f627e4b38a1f_001full.jpg

All Hotomobil campers are produced in Türkiye using yacht-grade materials and manufacturing techniques. Designed for four-season use, each unit features monoblock construction, robust insulation, and streamlined, aerodynamic profiles.



Already exporting nearly 80% of its production to Europe, the company is now expanding into North and South America, establishing operations across six continents, including Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Hotomobil is certified by Volkswagen and Stellantis as an approved second-stage manufacturer and holds official European road registration.

Bitcoin 2025 Marks a First: A Fully Equipped Camper, Priced in Crypto

At the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Hotomobil introduced CyberGlad, a fully equipped living cabin designed for the Tesla Cybertruck and offered for sale in Bitcoin. The launch stood out at the event as the first time a camper was offered for sale in Bitcoin, combining mobile living with digital payments.

Hotomobil's presence at the world's largest cryptocurrency event was about more than introducing a new vehicle, it underscored a growing intersection between mobile living, technology, and alternative payment systems. As a brand known for bringing comfort and smart design to the road, Hotomobil used the event to highlight how the idea of "freedom" is evolving.

The newly launched CyberGlad drew attention with its aerodynamic monoblock body, four-season insulation, and tool-free setup using optional electric legs. An add-on rooftop tent extends sleeping capacity to five people. Designed for self-sufficiency and flexibility, the model targets those looking to live off-grid on their own terms, both physically and financially.

"CyberGlad isn't just a camper. It's a new take on freedom, independence, and how we live on the move," said Pinar Kamçi, CEO of Hotomobil. "It reflects where road travel is going - electric, efficient, and more connected to how people want to live today. We're continuing to develop solutions that fit this new era of mobility. Hotomobil is a young and forward-thinking brand that listens, adapts, and builds for the way people want to live tomorrow."

