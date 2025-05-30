The "Europe and North America OEMs' Used Car Retail Strategies 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The used car market has undergone changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by soaring prices and supply shortages of new vehicles that have suppressed demand. OEMs selling vehicles directly to end customers rather than through franchise dealerships as intermediaries is a new trend gaining traction globally. Under this business model, franchise dealers (when active) are primarily responsible for vehicle delivery and aftermarket services.

Although some OEMs operate with direct sales in the new car market in Europe and North America, they do not apply the same strategy for the used car market. As a result, OEMs' used car retail market remains very small compared to dealerships' sales channels.

This study focuses on North America and Europe, highlighting the used car retail strategies employed by OEM-owned dealerships in these regions.

In addition, this report encompasses the main industry trends, key competitors, factors driving and restraining growth, market sizing, opportunities for OEMs, the political climate, and regional regulations.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the used car retail strategies that OEMs employ in North America and Europe?

What are the primary trends driving industry penetration in the OEM used car market?

Who are the main competitors in their respective regions?

How many used cars were sold through OEM-owned retail models and independent dealerships in North America and Europe in 2023?

How will each region's political and regulatory environments impact OEM used car sales growth in these areas?

Company Coverage:

Tesla

Polestar

Stellantis

Volvo

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment: Transformation in the OEM Used Car Retail Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the OEM Used Car Retail Market

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the OEM Used Car Retail Market

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation

C2A in the OEM Used Car Retail Strategy

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the OEM Used Car Retail Strategy

Growth Metrics

Market Share of Top OEMs by Region

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Potential Global Trends Impacting the Growth of OEM Used Car Sales

OEM Used Car Vehicle Retailing Approaches

Analysis of Multi-brand and Own Brand Used Vehicle Approach

Pricing Analysis

OEM Used Car Retail Strategies: North America

Growth Metrics

Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market United States

The Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market Canada

Franchise Laws

Market Sizing: OEM Direct Sales vs Independent and Franchise Used Car Retailers

Direct Used Car Sales Trend

OEM Used Cars Capabilities in North America

OEMs' Used Car Inventory Acquisition Approach

Evaluation of OEM Used Car Retail Strategies Execution

Used Car Retail Strategies: Tesla

Used Car Retail Strategies: Polestar

OEM Used Car Retail Strategies: Europe

Growth Metrics

The Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market

Market Sizing: OEM Direct Sales vs Franchises and Independent Used Car Retailers

Direct Used Car Sales Trend

Role of Authorized Dealerships in Supporting OEM Used Car Retailing

OEM Used Car Capabilities in Europe

OEMs' Used Car Inventory Acquisition Approach

Evaluation of OEM Used Car Retail Strategies Execution

Used Car Retail Strategies: Tesla

Used Car Retail Strategies: Polestar

Used Car Retail Strategies: Stellantis

Used Car Retail Strategies: Volvo

Growth Opportunity Universe in the OEM Used Car Retail Market

Growth Opportunity 1: CPO Programs

Growth Opportunity 2: Online Sales

Growth Opportunity 3: Electric Vehicles

Appendix Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

