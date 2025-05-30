The "Europe and North America OEMs' Used Car Retail Strategies 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The used car market has undergone changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by soaring prices and supply shortages of new vehicles that have suppressed demand. OEMs selling vehicles directly to end customers rather than through franchise dealerships as intermediaries is a new trend gaining traction globally. Under this business model, franchise dealers (when active) are primarily responsible for vehicle delivery and aftermarket services.
Although some OEMs operate with direct sales in the new car market in Europe and North America, they do not apply the same strategy for the used car market. As a result, OEMs' used car retail market remains very small compared to dealerships' sales channels.
This study focuses on North America and Europe, highlighting the used car retail strategies employed by OEM-owned dealerships in these regions.
In addition, this report encompasses the main industry trends, key competitors, factors driving and restraining growth, market sizing, opportunities for OEMs, the political climate, and regional regulations.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the used car retail strategies that OEMs employ in North America and Europe?
- What are the primary trends driving industry penetration in the OEM used car market?
- Who are the main competitors in their respective regions?
- How many used cars were sold through OEM-owned retail models and independent dealerships in North America and Europe in 2023?
- How will each region's political and regulatory environments impact OEM used car sales growth in these areas?
Company Coverage:
- Tesla
- Polestar
- Stellantis
- Volvo
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the OEM Used Car Retail Market
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the OEM Used Car Retail Market
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the OEM Used Car Retail Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation
C2A in the OEM Used Car Retail Strategy
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the OEM Used Car Retail Strategy
- Growth Metrics
- Market Share of Top OEMs by Region
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Potential Global Trends Impacting the Growth of OEM Used Car Sales
- OEM Used Car Vehicle Retailing Approaches
- Analysis of Multi-brand and Own Brand Used Vehicle Approach
- Pricing Analysis
OEM Used Car Retail Strategies: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market United States
- The Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market Canada
- Franchise Laws
- Market Sizing: OEM Direct Sales vs Independent and Franchise Used Car Retailers
- Direct Used Car Sales Trend
- OEM Used Cars Capabilities in North America
- OEMs' Used Car Inventory Acquisition Approach
- Evaluation of OEM Used Car Retail Strategies Execution
- Used Car Retail Strategies: Tesla
- Used Car Retail Strategies: Polestar
OEM Used Car Retail Strategies: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- The Impact of Legislation on the Used Car Market
- Market Sizing: OEM Direct Sales vs Franchises and Independent Used Car Retailers
- Direct Used Car Sales Trend
- Role of Authorized Dealerships in Supporting OEM Used Car Retailing
- OEM Used Car Capabilities in Europe
- OEMs' Used Car Inventory Acquisition Approach
- Evaluation of OEM Used Car Retail Strategies Execution
- Used Car Retail Strategies: Tesla
- Used Car Retail Strategies: Polestar
- Used Car Retail Strategies: Stellantis
- Used Car Retail Strategies: Volvo
Growth Opportunity Universe in the OEM Used Car Retail Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: CPO Programs
- Growth Opportunity 2: Online Sales
- Growth Opportunity 3: Electric Vehicles
Appendix Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
