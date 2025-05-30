Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Carbone Restaurant Group, the parent company of the growing FAST FIRED by Carbone pizza franchise, is pleased to announce it is a GOLD Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:

public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors

highly selective audience of global growth investors

insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders

VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program

Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

CARBONE RESTAURANT GROUP is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

About CARBONE RESTAURANT GROUP

Carbone Restaurant Group (CRG) is a dynamic and forward-thinking company committed to delivering exceptional food experiences through sustainable and convenient concepts. CRG provides a diverse range of offerings, including its flagship FAST FIRED by Carbone QSR pizza franchise and a portfolio of delivery-only brands.

Benjamin Nasberg, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 4th at 11:10 AM PT. Benjamin will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "Carbone has a unique approach to the restaurant sector. We are committed to people and sustainability while providing an innovative value proposition that drives our franchise model and acquisition strategy." The company recently opened in Brampton Ontario, and Surrey BC, marking a significant milestone in its national growth strategy. Since launching, the franchise inquiries continue to flood in due to the positive feedback surrounding the brand. The company is also actively identifying acquisition targets and preparing for massive growth across the United States and Canada. This strategic expansion aligns with the company's mission to bring its innovative, convenient and high-quality offerings to new markets. "We are excited by the overwhelming response we've received from our customers," said Nasberg. "This success reinforces our belief in the strength of our brand and our ability to thrive in diverse markets. With strong demand and a robust pipeline of new locations, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and establish our brands, along with those we acquire as household names across North America."

Learn more about Carbone Restaurant Group at www.carbonerestaurantgroup.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success. For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253846

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.