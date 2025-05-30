Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MAX) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Max Resource Corp.'s management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

"We are particularly excited about the global audience that THE Event has attracted, showcasing the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators, facilitating discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the possibilities that await us at this prestigious gathering."

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, can be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max's wholly owned Sierra Azul Project sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron). Max has an Earn-In Agreement ("EIA") with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport"), a wholly owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. relating to the Sierra Azul Project. Under the terms of the EIA, Freeport has been granted a two-stage option to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Sierra Azul Project by funding cumulative expenditures of C$50 million and making cash payments to Max of C$1.55million. Max is the operator of the initial stage. The USD $4.8 million 2025 exploration program for the Sierra Azul Project is funded by Freeport. Max Iron Brazil's wholly owned Florália DSO Project is located 67-km east of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest iron ore and steel producing State. Max's technical team has significantly expanded the Florália DSO hematite geological target from 8-12mt at 58% Fe to 50-70mt at 55%-61% Fe. Max Iron Brazil Ltd. ("Max Brazil"), a majority owned subsidiary of Max. As announced on February 27, 2025, Max Brazil plans to seek listing on the ASX Limited ("ASX") or "Australian Stock Exchange")."Australian Stock Exchange").

Max cautions investors the potential quantity and grade of the iron ore is conceptual in nature, and further cautions there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and Max is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. DSO and Iron Ore are widely recognized industry terms, however they are not meant to imply Florália hosts mineral reserves or resources as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

