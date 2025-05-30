Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 30
[30.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.05.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,043,332.00
|USD
|0
|38,900,548.10
|7.7133
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.05.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,628,783.00
|EUR
|0
|21,377,598.86
|5.8911
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.05.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,935,016.00
|GBP
|0
|19,945,064.67
|10.3074
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.05.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|5,045,009.18
|8.1796
