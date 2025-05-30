Nordic Fibreboard AS unaudited financial report for the Q1 of 2025

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Consolidated net sales for Q1 2025 were € 1.51 million, which was a 11% decrease compared to the same period last year (Q1 2024: € 1.97 million). The Group's main activity is the production and wholesale of fibreboard, the sales revenue of which in Q1 2025 was € 1.73 million (Q1 2024: € 1.95 million). The remaining segment is the management of the real estate on Suur-Jõe street in Pärnu, the sales revenue of which in Q1 2025 was € 1 thousand (Q1 2024: € 12 thousand). The main difference in sales volumes between the first quarter of 2025 and the same period in 2024 is due to the decline in sales to the Asian, Middle Eastern, and African markets.

Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ's real estate management revenue on the Suur-Jõe street property decreased in Q1 2025 compared to the Q1 2024, due to the termination of rental agreements in August 2024. The rental agreements were terminated due to the specific characteristics of the production building complex, which caused high communal costs that could not be covered by rental income.

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard for Q1 2025 was negative € 85 thousand, the EBITDA margin was negative 5% (Q1 2024: EBITDA was positive € 53 thousand, and the EBITDA margin was positive 3%). Compared to the Q1 2024 the Group's gross margin decreased from 19% to 15% in the Q1 2024, which indicates that the Group's profitability in the Q1 2025 has decreased compared to the same period last year.

The financial income for Q1 2025 was € 40 thousand, consisting of the revaluation of Trigon Property Development (TPD) shares (Q1 2024: € 56 thousand). TPD shares were sold on 21.02.2025 and the last revaluation was carried out on 19.02.2025 at the closing price of 0.67 euros per share. Financial expenses in Q1 2025 were € 51 thousand, consisting of loan interest expenses in the amount of € 46 thousand and other financial expenses in the amount of € 5 (2024 Q1: € 54 thousand, consisting of loan interest expenses).

Group's consolidated net loss for Q1 2025 was € 228 thousand (Q1 2024: net loss € 73 thousand).

DIVISIONAL REVIEW

Revenue by business segments

€ thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Fibreboards production and sales 1,734 1,949 Real Estate Management 1 12 TOTAL 1,735 1,961

Profit by business segments

€ thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 EBITDA by business units: Fibreboards production and sales (62) 62 Real Estate Management (21) (11) Group transactions (2) 2 TOTAL EBITDA (85) 53 Deprecation (132) (128) TOTAL OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS (217) (75) Net financial cost (11) 2 NET PROFIT/LOSS (228) (73)

Nordic Fibreboard Ltd: Fibreboard production and sales

Fibreboard sales in Q1 2025 were € 1.73 million (Q1 2024: € 1.95 million). The sales volume of the largest market, Finland, was € 614 thousand in Q1 2025, which is € 58 thousand less than Q1 2024. Sales growth has increased in the Baltic market, where sales growth, compared to the same period last year, was € 110 thousand, total sales revenue € 633 thousand (Q1 2024: € 523 thousand). Compared to the same period last year, sales in the Q1 2025 to Africa have decreased and there were no sales to customers in Asia and the Middle East.

The EBITDA of the fibreboard segment for the Q1 2025 was a negative € 62 thousand, (Q1 2024: positive € 62 thousand). The net loss of the fibreboard segment for the Q1 2025 was € 204 thousand (Q1 2024: net loss € 63 thousand).

Fibreboard sales by geographical segments

€ thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 European Union 1,639 1,692 Africa 87 167 Asia 0 61 Middle East 0 15 Other regions 8 14 TOTAL 1,734 1,949

Pärnu Riverside Development: Real Estate management

Pärnu Riverside Development owns property located at Suur-Jõe 48 in Pärnu. Rental income from property management was € 1 thousand in Q1 2025, (Q1 2024: € 12 thousand), the decreased in sales revenue was due to termination of rental agreements in the second half of 2024. The decision to terminate the rental agreements was due to the specific characteristics of the production building complex, which caused high communal costs, and which could not be covered by rental income.

The real estate management EBITDA for Q1 2025 were negative € 21 thousand and net loss was € 21 thousand (Q1 2024: EBITDA was negative € 11 thousand and net loss € 11 thousand).

Consolidated statement of financial position and cash flow statement

As of 31.03.2025 the total assets of Nordic Fibreboard AS were € 8.7 million (31.03.2024: 9.1 million). The liabilities of the company as of 31.03.2025 were € 5.3 million (31.03.2024: € 4.8 million), of which the Group has payables of € 1.0 million as at 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: also € 1.0 million) and borrowings of € 3.8 million as at 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: € 3.3 million).

Receivables and prepayments amounted to € 1.3 million as at 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: € 1.1 million). Inventories were € 0.9 million as of 31.03.2025 (31.03.2024: € 0.8 million). Fixed assets were € 6.4 million as of 31.03.2025 (€ 7.3 million as of 31.03.2024).

The Group's operating result in the Q1 2025 was negative cash flow of € 528 thousand (2024 Q1: negative € 9 thousand). The result of investment activities was positive cash flow of € 471 in Q1 2025, consisting of investments made in production assets amounting to € 64 thousand and real estate related investments amounting to € 4 thousand, as well as € 539 thousand obtained from the sale of financial assets (TPD shares) (2024 Q1: negative cash flow € 90 thousand). The cash inflow from financing activities in the Q1 2025 was € 84 thousand (2024 Q1: cash outflow € 98 thousand). Net cash flow result for Q1 2025 was a positive cash flow of € 27 thousand, (2024 Q1: cash outflow € 1 thousand).

OUTLOOK

Nordic Fibreboard Ltd

2025 continues to be challenging, especially in the construction sector. Nordic Fibreboard's largest export market is Finland, which accounts for over 30% of the company's total sales, and where the majority of sales are to the construction sector. Unfortunately, the Finnish market has not shown sales growth so far.

However, the company has made progress in the first quarter, signing cooperation agreements with several new customers for the supply of goods. Increasing its sales volumes will also be Nordic Fibreboard's main priority in 2025.

Despite the difficult economic environment, Nordic Fibreboard is looking to the future. The company plans to renew and improve its digital solutions and invest in the modernization of the factory's energy systems.

Pärnu Riverside development

At the beginning of 2025, the Suur-Jõe 48 property owned by Pärnu Riverside Development OÜ was divided based on the approved detailed plan and during land operations, which resulted in 10 separate properties, of which 5 properties are residential land (Admirali 1/3, Admirali 5/7, Admirali 9/11, Admirali 2/4/6 and Admirali 13/15), 1 commercial land (Suur-Jõe 48), 3 transport lands (Admirali street T1, T2 and T3) and 1 land for public buildings (Admirali tn.11A). In 2025, the design of roads and routes and buildings of the planned business and residential district will continue for the purpose of applying for building permits.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

€ thousand Income statement Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Revenue 1,735 1,961 EBITDA (85) 53 EBITDA margin (5%) 3% Operating profit (217) (75) Operating margin (13%) (4%) Net profit/-loss (228) (73) Net margin (13%) (4%)

€ thousand Statement of financial position 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 Total assets 8,722 9,090 Return on assets (3%) (1%) Equity 3,388 4,329 Return on equity (7%) (2%) Debt-to-equity-ratio 61% 52% Share 31.03.2025 31.03.2024 Last price (€)* 0.85 0.79 Earnings per share (€) (0.21) (0.04) Price-earnings ratio (4.06) (22.57) Book value of a share (€) 0.75 0.96 Market to book ratio 1.13 0.82 Market capitalization, (th €) 3,824 3,554 Number of shares (piece) 4,499,061 4,499,061

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS

€ thousand 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 31.03.2024 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents 80 53 6 7 Receivables and prepayments (Note 2) 1,256 571 1,082 534 Inventories (Note 3) 945 624 749 728 Total current assets 2,281 1,248 1,837 1,269









Investment property (Note 4) 2,384 2,380 2,269 2,269 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 0 499 547 491 Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 5) 4,055 4,122 4,436 4,475 Intangible assets (Note 6) 2 3 1 1 Total non-current assets 6,441 7,004 7,253 7,236









TOTAL ASSETS 8,722 8,252 9,090 8,505









Borrowings (Note 8) 855 1,111 654 556 Payables and prepayments (Note 9) 1,379 788 1,322 756 Short-term provisions (Note 10) 16 21 15 21 Total current liabilities 2,250 1,920 1,991 1,333









Long-term borrowings (Note 8) 2,953 2,613 2,659 2,659 Long-term provisions (Note 10) 94 94 111 111 Other long-term liabilities 37 9 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 3,084 2,716 2,770 2,770 Total liabilities 5,334 4,636 4,761 4,103









Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 11) 450 450 450 450 Statutory reserve capital 45 45 45 45 Retained earnings (loss) 2,893 3,121 3,834 3,907 Total equity 3,388 3,616 4,329 4,402









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 8,722 8,252 9,090 8,505

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

€ thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Revenue (Note 13) 1,735 1,961 Cost of goods sold (Note 14) (1,608) (1,713) Gross profit (loss) 127 248





Distribution costs (Note 15) (228) (226) Administrative expenses (Note 16) (111) (97) Other operating income (Note 18) 0 0 Other operating expenses (Note 18) (5) (0) Operating profit (loss) (217) (75)





Finance income (Note 19) 40 56 Finance costs (Note 19) (51) (54) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (228) (73)





NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (228) (73)





Basic earnings per share (Note 12) (0.05) (0.02) Diluted earnings per share (Note 12) (0.05) (0.02)

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ thousand Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Cash flow from operating activities Operating profit (-loss) (217) (75) Adjustments: Depreciation charge (Note 5; 6) 132 128 Change in trade and other receivables (Note 2) (685) (548) Change in inventories (Note 3) (321) (21) Change in trade and other payables (Note 9) 619 566 Change of provisions (Note 10) (5) (5) Cash generated from operations (477) 45 Interest payments (Note 8; 19) (45) (51) Net other financial income and expense (6) (3) Net cash generated from operating activities (528) (9)

Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Note 5; 6) (64) (90) Purchase of real estate investment (Note 4) (4) 0 Sales of financial assets (Note 7) 539 0 Net cash used in investing activities 471 (90)

Cash flow from financing activities Repayment of loans received (Note 8) (55) (52) Loans received from related parties (Note 8) 140 0 Finance lease payments (Note 8) (6) (5) Change in overdraft (Note 8) 5 155 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities 84 98

NET CHANGE IN CASH 27 (1) OPENING BALANCE OF CASH 53 7 CLOSING BALANCE OF CASH 80 6

*The notes to the financial statements presented on pages 14 to 24 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Enel Äkke

Member of Management Board

+372 55525550

group@nordicfibreboard.com